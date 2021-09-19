UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.60 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get UniCredit alerts:

OTCMKTS UNCFF traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $12.54. 723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,006. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.