United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other United Bancshares news, insider Brent D. Nussbaum sold 831 shares of United Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $26,251.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman V. Schnipke sold 1,303 shares of United Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $42,972.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,623.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,481 shares of company stock valued at $111,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bancshares by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBOH opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $98.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.84. United Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $37.71.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 21.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

