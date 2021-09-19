Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s (NYSE:UPC) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Universe Pharmaceuticals’ (NYSE:UPC) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 20th. Universe Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NYSE UPC opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52. Universe Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Get Universe Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Universe Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universe Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.