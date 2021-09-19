UnlimitedIP Price Hits $0.0076 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $10.31 million and $96,645.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,364,113,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

