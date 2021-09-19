UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:UPH opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

