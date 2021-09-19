Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Sells $41,912,000.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00.
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $303.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.33. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $308.78.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 54.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after buying an additional 538,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 101.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UPST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.91.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
