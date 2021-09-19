Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Sells $41,912,000.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $303.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.33. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $308.78.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 54.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after buying an additional 538,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 101.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.91.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

