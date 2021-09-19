US Bancorp DE Buys 2,565 Shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 524.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUEM opened at $34.43 on Friday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50.

