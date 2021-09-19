US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Busey were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 773,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after buying an additional 354,988 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter worth about $2,780,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $97.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

