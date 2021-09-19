US Bancorp DE Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 98.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

FPX opened at $128.59 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $90.58 and a 12-month high of $137.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.26 and a 200-day moving average of $123.99.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

