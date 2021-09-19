US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ducommun by 92.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ducommun by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Ducommun by 883.7% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DCO opened at $51.22 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29. The company has a market cap of $610.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

