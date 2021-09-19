US Bancorp DE Sells 3,000 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 334,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 931,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. The firm had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCRX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

