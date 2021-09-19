US Bancorp DE Sells 3,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

MUC stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $16.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

