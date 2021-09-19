V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 68.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573,699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 1,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302,152 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in V.F. by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

VFC stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.66. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

