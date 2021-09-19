Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,536 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $299.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $322.00. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.61, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.19.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

