Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,704 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 171,769 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 84,419 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

