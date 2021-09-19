Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NICE by 6.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,109,000 after acquiring an additional 232,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 91.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after acquiring an additional 797,892 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 33.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,344,000 after acquiring an additional 198,722 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 32.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 711,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,130,000 after acquiring an additional 173,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $285.49 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $211.25 and a 12-month high of $304.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 93.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.67.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

