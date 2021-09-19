Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after acquiring an additional 370,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $104.86 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.65.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.