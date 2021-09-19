Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,599,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,072. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.34 and its 200-day moving average is $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.