Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys New Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,235 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,891 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $44,945,000 after acquiring an additional 166,195 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Best Buy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,981 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 47.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 14.1% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Best Buy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,231. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average is $114.59. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BBY. raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.