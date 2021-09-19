Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $237,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $184.78 and a 52-week high of $280.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.