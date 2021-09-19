Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $243,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Western Digital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

Shares of WDC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.92. 3,626,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,483,054. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.93. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.29 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.