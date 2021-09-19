Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $306,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amphenol by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,519,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $693,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,318 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,814,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,598. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

