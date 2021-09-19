Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases Shares of 2,774 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 96.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 53,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 60,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

MS traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,653,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,120,794. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $185.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

