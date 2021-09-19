Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.29.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDX traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $230.27 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

