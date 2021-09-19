Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $19.88 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,475 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,070,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,508,962. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average is $79.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.