Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $390,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,729 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after purchasing an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,556,000 after purchasing an additional 564,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,435,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $188.54. 2,503,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

