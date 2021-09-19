Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.0% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 503,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,628,000 after buying an additional 48,412 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 412,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,110,000 after buying an additional 40,299 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 317,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after buying an additional 26,252 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 250,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 183,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the period.

Shares of VIGI traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.45. The stock had a trading volume of 140,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,937. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $93.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average of $87.10.

