Ventas, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.49 Per Share (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ventas in a research report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.41.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

VTR opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 26.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Ventas by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Ventas by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ventas by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

