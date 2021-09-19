Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VEMLY opened at $67.09 on Friday. Venture has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.8029 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Venture Corp. Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, fulfilment, and engineering services to the electronics industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions; and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

