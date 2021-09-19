Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VEMLY opened at $67.09 on Friday. Venture has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.8029 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Venture Company Profile

Venture Corp. Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, fulfilment, and engineering services to the electronics industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions; and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

