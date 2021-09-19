Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Short Interest Update

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of VEMLY stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. Venture has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.10.

Get Venture alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.8029 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Venture Corp. Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, fulfilment, and engineering services to the electronics industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions; and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.