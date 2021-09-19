Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $201.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

