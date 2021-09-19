Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Cap of $32.21 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001098 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $32.21 million and $177,393.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,423.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.72 or 0.07046487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.63 or 0.00374548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $614.66 or 0.01296088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00118075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.03 or 0.00560958 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.10 or 0.00495742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.05 or 0.00329063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,845,497 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

