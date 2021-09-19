Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Trimmed by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,483 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,953 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after purchasing an additional 342,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,607,000 after purchasing an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,858,000 after purchasing an additional 222,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121,953 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,394. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $184.78 and a twelve month high of $280.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

