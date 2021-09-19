Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

Shares of VRT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.73. 4,570,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,182. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

