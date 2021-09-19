Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the August 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $13.17 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VWDRY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.