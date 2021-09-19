VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 92.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 272,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,700 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 58,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,447,000 after buying an additional 2,001,991 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,938,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

VICI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.57. 13,418,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,151. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

