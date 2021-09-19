Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 516 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRLD shares. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,398,325.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,595 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,176 over the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $196.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.88 and a 200 day moving average of $159.57. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $209.00.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

