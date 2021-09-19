Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Certara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Certara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Certara by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,318,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 387,002 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.50. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $41.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $1,795,982.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 830,177 shares in the company, valued at $22,364,968.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,238,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,673,417 shares of company stock worth $618,006,357 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

