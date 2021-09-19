Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Duluth worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Duluth by 3.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,402,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 55,788 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth $6,993,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 17.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 44.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 52,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.83. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.