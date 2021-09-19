Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 13,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $753,031.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,684.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $666,602.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,602.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,108 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,360. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OPRX opened at $71.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.83 and a beta of 0.66. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $73.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

