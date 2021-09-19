Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 32,935 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 42.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.56. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

