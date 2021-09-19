VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CFO stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.94. 23,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.84. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $75.16.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after purchasing an additional 143,905 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,225,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,730 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 414,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 27,256 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.