VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of CFO stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.94. 23,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.84. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $75.16.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.
Read More: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.