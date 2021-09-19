VIDT Datalink Price Tops $0.94 (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $46.64 million and approximately $17.97 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001978 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00058245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00128473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00048832 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.