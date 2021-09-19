Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FATE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.63. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,315 over the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

