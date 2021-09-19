Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 224,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after buying an additional 494,755 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 521,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,692,000 after buying an additional 55,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $78.06 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.17.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

