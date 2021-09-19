Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,827 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 625,264 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,834 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 35,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $431,356.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,823.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,372,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,977. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

