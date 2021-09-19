Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 8,443 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,819 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 16.1% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 167,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 53.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 212,078 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 61.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGTX opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $598.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.29. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $39,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,407 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

