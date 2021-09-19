Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $702.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 536.83%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

