Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Down 3.2%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $97.09 and last traded at $97.11. Approximately 70 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 244,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.28.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average of $116.81.
In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Visteon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Visteon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Visteon by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.
Visteon Company Profile (NASDAQ:VC)
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
