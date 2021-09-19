Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Down 3.2%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $97.09 and last traded at $97.11. Approximately 70 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 244,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average of $116.81.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Visteon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Visteon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Visteon by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

