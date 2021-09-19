VNX (VNXLU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $109,612.00

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, VNX has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. VNX has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $109,612.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00128735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00048163 BTC.

About VNX

VNX (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

